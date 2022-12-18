Humara CM kaisa ho? Rajasthan Congress workers raise slogan for… Watch to know2 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2022, 11:08 AM IST
- Congress workers in Dausa were seen raising slogans for former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot
Slogans were raised for Rajasthan's former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday as Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra's Rajasthan leg resumed from Kalakho in Dausa. Since morning video clips are circulating on social media with Congress workers chanting "Sachin Pilot zindabad. Humara CM kaisa ho? Sachin Pilot jaisa ho."