Slogans were raised for Rajasthan's former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday as Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra's Rajasthan leg resumed from Kalakho in Dausa. Since morning video clips are circulating on social media with Congress workers chanting "Sachin Pilot zindabad. Humara CM kaisa ho? Sachin Pilot jaisa ho."

Dausa is an erstwhile Parliamentary constituency and bastion of Sachin Pilot, son of Congress Stalwart Rajesh Pilot, who himself was five times MP from Dausa constituency.

#WATCH | Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Kalakho, Dausa in Rajasthan this morning.



Some youths, participating in the yatra, were seen raising slogans of 'Sachin Pilot zindabad' and 'Hamara CM kaisa ho? Sachin Pilot jaisa ho.' pic.twitter.com/MHeEwE6u1b — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2022

The leadership tussle in Rajasthan is in the focus for the past few months and it escalated further with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot calling his former deputy "gaddar (traitor)" during an interview with NDTV.

The incident was condemned by many senior Congress leaders. Commenting on the same, Rahul Gandhi said both Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are assets to Congress

The foot march led by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi started from Kalakho in Dausa at around 6:00 am today and it will take a break when it approaches the Sikandra Police Station. I will again resume at 3:30 pm from the Tollgate to reach Bandikui, Dausa.

Earlier on Friday also, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra's 100th day in the Dausa district, the espousals of Congress leader Sachin Pilot raised slogans in his support.

Notably, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is also believed to soon be reaching Dausa and joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra on its 102nd Day.

Rajasthan is the only Congress-ruled state where the yatra will cover around 500 km over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21. People in large numbers were seen joining the march holding banners and party flags.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover 3,570 km by next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress has claimed.