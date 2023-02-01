'Shark Tank' judge Anupam Mittal has put forth his views on the Union Budget which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.Founder of Shaadi.com took to Twitter and wrote,"In most countries, the #Budget is a non-event. Why such a big deal in India? Budget = Hume kitna milega?".

The netizens took note of the post and while some of them supported his views but many of them did not find to resonate with his views. Twitter user Nikhil Srivastava wrote,"In India, we celebrate and mourn almost anything, irrespective of 'Nafa-Nuksan'. Budget is still very happening and affects our lives directly/indirectly."

"In India, the #Budget is a big deal because it directly affects the economy and people's livelihoods. People look forward to it to see how it will impact their personal finances and the nation's growth. Hence the common question "Hume kitna milega?", wrote another user Sunjjoy Chaudhri.

In its second season, the program, which in its first season ignited India's business growth engine and transformed the way the country views entrepreneurship, will once more give aspiring entrepreneurs a platform to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams by pitching their ideas to seasoned investors and business professionals.

The show is based on the popular concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA. It launched its first season in December last year.

Meanwhile, during the Union Budget speech on Wednesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the government's targeted fiscal deficit will be below 4.5 per cent by 2025-26 with a fairly steady decline over the period.

The fiscal deficit is estimated to be at 5.9 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) for 2023-24.

A country's fiscal deficit is the difference between the total expenditure and revenue of the government in a year.

The Minister said that the government has adhered to this path, and reiterated to bring the fiscal deficit below 4.5 per cent of GDP by 2025-26.

Sitharaman said, "To finance the fiscal deficit in 2023-24, the net market borrowings from dated securities are estimated at ₹11.8 lakh crore. The balance financing is expected to come from small savings and other sources. The gross market borrowings are estimated at ₹15.4 lakh crore."

During her speech, the Finance Minister projected the revised estimate for the FY23 fiscal deficit at 6.4 per cent. She also reiterated the Centre's commitment to bring fiscal deficit down to 4.5 per cent of GDP by FY26.

The total gross market borrowing is estimated at ₹15.43 lakh crore for FY24. For financing the FY24 fiscal deficit, the FM said net market borrowing of ₹11.8 lakh crore balance financing is expected from small savings and other sources.

