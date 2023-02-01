'Hume kitna milega?': Why Anupam Mittal thinks Budget is a big deal in India
- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the government's targeted fiscal deficit will be below 4.5 per cent by 2025-26 with a fairly steady decline over the period
'Shark Tank' judge Anupam Mittal has put forth his views on the Union Budget which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.Founder of Shaadi.com took to Twitter and wrote,"In most countries, the #Budget is a non-event. Why such a big deal in India? Budget = Hume kitna milega?".
