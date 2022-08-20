Hundreds injured during Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai, Thane

While creating human pyramids for the Janmashtami festival's Dahi Handi celebration in Mumbai, around 150 members of the 'Govinda Pathaks' community were hurt.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
More than 150 members of the "Govinda Pathaks" community were hurt while taking part in the construction of human pyramids for the Janmashtami festival's Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai, officials said on August 20. The injured were urgently transported to hospitals throughout the city.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
More than 150 members of the "Govinda Pathaks" community were hurt while taking part in the construction of human pyramids for the Janmashtami festival's Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai, officials said on August 20. The injured were urgently transported to hospitals throughout the city.
Hindus celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna on Janmashtami. According to the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. He is an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.
Hindus celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna on Janmashtami. According to the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. He is an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.
According to the Western calendar, the day often falls in the months of August or September. The Dahi Handi tournament is held together with dancing and music performances, elaborately painted swings, and prayers offered to Lord Krishna during the event. On Friday, the nation's inhabitants were hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Janmashtami.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the Western calendar, the day often falls in the months of August or September. The Dahi Handi tournament is held together with dancing and music performances, elaborately painted swings, and prayers offered to Lord Krishna during the event. On Friday, the nation's inhabitants were hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Janmashtami.
"153 Govinda Pathaks were injured while building a human pyramid, out of which 130 people were treated and discharged, 23 people are still admitted and they are undergoing treatment," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.
"153 Govinda Pathaks were injured while building a human pyramid, out of which 130 people were treated and discharged, 23 people are still admitted and they are undergoing treatment," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.
At least 64 members of the "Govinda Pathaks" were hurt during Dahi Handi celebrations in Thane, according to officials.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
At least 64 members of the "Govinda Pathaks" were hurt during Dahi Handi celebrations in Thane, according to officials.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"In Thane district, on the day of Dahi Handi festival, around 64 people from Govinda Pathaks were injured after building a human pyramid. There were injuries reported of several people falling on the road from a bike," said officials.
"In Thane district, on the day of Dahi Handi festival, around 64 people from Govinda Pathaks were injured after building a human pyramid. There were injuries reported of several people falling on the road from a bike," said officials.
According to the BMC, at least 111 people were reportedly hurt earlier on August 19 in accidents that occurred in Mumbai during the assembly of the human pyramid for the celebration of Dahi Handi as part of the Krishna Janmashtami festival on Friday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the BMC, at least 111 people were reportedly hurt earlier on August 19 in accidents that occurred in Mumbai during the assembly of the human pyramid for the celebration of Dahi Handi as part of the Krishna Janmashtami festival on Friday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
23 people are awaiting treatment, while 88 out of 111 people were treated and released at 9 p.m., according to the municipal body. "No untoward incident has been reported," said BMC.
23 people are awaiting treatment, while 88 out of 111 people were treated and released at 9 p.m., according to the municipal body. "No untoward incident has been reported," said BMC.
The Janmashtami festival is widely observed in Thane, and various Dahi Handi tournaments are held. To see the Dahi Handi events taking place all across the city, a large audience had assembled.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Janmashtami festival is widely observed in Thane, and various Dahi Handi tournaments are held. To see the Dahi Handi events taking place all across the city, a large audience had assembled.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. May this festival of devotion and gaiety bring happiness, prosperity and good fortune to everyone's life. Long live Shri Krishna!," tweeted PM Modi today.
"Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. May this festival of devotion and gaiety bring happiness, prosperity and good fortune to everyone's life. Long live Shri Krishna!," tweeted PM Modi today.