Formula 1 has announced that the Hungarian Grand Prix will continue to be part of the F1 calendar for an additional five years until 2032. As per the Formula 1 website, the existing deal that ran until 2027 was extended until 2032.

As part of the agreement, the Hungaroring circuit will undergo significant development and refurbishment, including the construction of a new pit building and main grandstand.

The Hungaroring, located near Budapest, has been a part of Formula 1 since 1986 and has seen many legendary drivers claim victory at the circuit, such as Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna, who won four and three Hungarian Grands Prix, respectively.

Formula 1 President and CEO, Stefano Domenicali, expressed his excitement about the extension and highlighted the circuit's popularity among drivers and fans.

He said, “It is great news to announce the extension of the Hungarian Grand Prix for an additional five years."

He also praised the promoter's commitment to improving the facilities and enhancing the overall experience for attendees.

“To see the commitment from the promoter in Hungary to develop the facilities and further enhance the experience for fans is another important step and something we want to see all our events doing in order to continue to improve and make our races even better," he added.

Zsolt Gyulay, CEO and President of the Hungaroring, expressed his pride and honour at securing the contract extension. He noted the rising global popularity of Formula 1 and the importance of the updates and renovations to the circuit's facilities to meet the high standards expected from an F1 race weekend.

Gyulay said, "Fittingly, the updates to our famous circuit – which include renovations to our Main Paddock Building, Main Grandstand and Spectator Zones – are expected to be completed by 2026 These enhancements ensure that the Hungaroring remains a world-class venue capable of meeting the high standards expected for an F1 race weekend. The primary focus remains on accommodating teams and fans, making them the top priority during the racing events.

The CEO further revealed that the journey towards this development project began eight years ago, with the involvement of dedicated colleagues. “Today’s announcement acts as the crowning accomplishment for our collective efforts," he added.

Gyulay expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed to reaching this milestone and eagerly looks forward to many more years of hosting premium Formula 1 racing at Hungaroring.

(With inputs from ANI)