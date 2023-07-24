Hungary to host Formula 1 until 2032; Hungarian Grand Prix contract extended2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 08:30 AM IST
Formula 1 has announced that the Hungarian Grand Prix will remain on the calendar until 2032, with the Hungaroring set to undergo significant development and refurbishment.
Formula 1 has announced that the Hungarian Grand Prix will continue to be part of the F1 calendar for an additional five years until 2032. As per the Formula 1 website, the existing deal that ran until 2027 was extended until 2032.
