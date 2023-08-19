Hurricane Hilary expected to hit US West Coast today, California bracing for 'catastrophic floods' | 10 points1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 07:09 AM IST
Hurricane Hilary has pushed the US government to issue the first-ever tropical storm watch warning for California with a warning of catastrophic floods
Hurricane Hilary, which has been tagged as a category 4 hurricane by the United State administration is moving rapidly towards Mexico's Baja California peninsula on Friday. The hurricane has pushed the US government to issue the first-ever tropical storm watch warning for California with a warning of catastrophic floods, as per news agency Reuters.