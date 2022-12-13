India now ranks at Number 5 as 20 Indian companies feature in 500 most valuable ones in the world, as per the 2022 Hurun Global list.
India rose from the 9th rank to 5th rank with 20 companies featured in the list. Eleven of these 20 companies are based in Mumbai, 4 in Ahmedabad and one in each of Noida, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata.
With $202 billion, energy giant Reliance Industries is the most valuable company ranked at followed by Tata Consultancy Services with $139 billion valuation and HDFC Bank with $97 billion valuation.
Ranked at number 34 and number 65, Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services are the only two Indian companies to feature in the top 100 list.
According to the 2022 Hurun Global 500 list, the US tops the list, up 17 companies to 260 or 52 percent of the Hurun Global 500, making up 65 percent of total value.
China second with 35 companies, down 12, followed by Japan 28, down 2, and UK 21, down 3. India and Canada moved up to fifth place with 20 companies each, adding 8 and 3 companies respectively, overtaking France and Germany, down 2 and 4 to 17 and 16, the report showed.
Speaking of Top cities of the Hurun Global 500, New York is base to 31, up 3, of the Hurun G500, followed by Tokyo with 16, down 1, and London with 15, down 2, Paris with 13 down 1. Mumbai moved up 3 places to 5th position in top cities list of the Hurun Global 500.
The report shows that Adani Group had four new entrants such as Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, Adani Enterprises and Adani Total Gas with a total valuation of $173 billion.
Speaking about the overall report, Financial services were the biggest contributor to the Hurun Global 500 with 21 percent or 104 companies, up 10, led by United Health Group, Visa and JP Morgan Chase.
Energy was the biggest winner of the year, on back of sharp rise in oil & gas triggered by Russia Ukraine war, overtaking healthcare for second place.
As per the report, 57 energy companies, up 20, added $1.2 trillion of value to total of $4.1 trillion.
Food & beverages was only other sector to grow in value, growing by 2 percent, with Mars, PepsiCo and McDonald’s growing by an average of $20 billion each. As per the report, Iran, Turkey, Poland, Thailand, Israel and Norway are the largest countries by GDP without a Hurun Global 500 company.
