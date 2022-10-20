The EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022 has been issued today by Hurun India and EdelGive. The most generous individuals in India are ranked for the ninth consecutive year in this list. The first professional manager to make it into the top 10 on the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropy List is AM Naik, the 80-year-old group chairman of Larsen & Toubro, who donated INR 142 crore. The only other professional managers on the list are the philanthropy couple Amit Chandra (53) and Archana Chandra (51), who donated INR 24 crore.

Shiv Nadar and family came in first place among the top 10 in the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022 with a donation of ₹1,161 crore. They were followed by Azim Premji and family with a donation of ₹484 crore and Mukesh Ambani and family with a donation of ₹411 crore. Fourth on the list is Kumar Mangalam Birla and family, who donated INR 242 crore. The family has made an individual contribution of almost ₹75 crore. With a combined contribution of INR 425 crore to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Susmita, Subroto, Radha, and NS Parthasarathy are jointly rated fifth in the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022.

Gautam Adani and his family, who have donated INR 190 crore, are ranked seventh on the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022, while Anil Agarwal and his family, who have donated INR 165 crore, are ranked eighth. Agarwal raised his contribution over the previous year by 27%. Nandan Nilekani co-founder of Infosys has been ranked ninth on the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022 with a donation of INR 159 crore. AM Naik, group executive chairman of Larsen & Toubro, is rated tenth with a donation of 142 crore Indian rupees in FY22.

“As wealth grows, family philanthropy is becoming more visible and slowly shifting away from random acts of giving food, clothes and scholarships to new and marginalised areas. This further accentuates the need to celebrate such efforts, so that it percolates down to every level of the community – the core objective of EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List," said Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India.

Among the top personal Philanthropists in the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022, Shiv Nadar & family tops the list of individuals and family who have contributed the most in their individual capacity of ₹1,043 Cr followed by Azim Premji & family with a donation of ₹344 Cr, and Susmita and Subroto Bagchi, alongside Radha and NS Parthasarathy debuted in the list with their personal and combined contribution of INR 425 Cr. Nandan Nilekani ranked 5th with a donation of ₹159 Cr and AM Naik ranked 6th with a donation of ₹142 Cr. Rohini Nilekani ranked 7th with a donation of ₹120 Cr and Ajit Isaac (chairman of Quess Corp) ranked 8th with a donation of ₹115 Cr. The co-founders of the online brokerage Zerodha, Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, have personally donated INR 100 crore. Co-promoter of InterGlobe Aviation Rakesh Gangwal is rated fourth for giving a personal donation of INR 100 crore to the School of Medical Sciences & Technology at IIT, Kanpur.

Compared to a combined donation of INR 12,785 crore in the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021, the top 10 on the list gave a total of INR 3,378 crore in the fiscal year (FY) 22. Shiv Nadar, 77, recaptured the title of "India's Most Generous" with an annual donation of INR 1,161 crore with a donation of INR 3 crore per day, while Wipro's Azim Premji, 77, came in second with INR 484 crore in donations annually.

The EdelGive Hurun Philanthropy List has been published for the ninth year in a row by the EdelGive Foundation and Hurun Report, the world's largest rich list compiler. And it comes after the Hurun India Rich List, a list of 1,103 of India's wealthiest individuals published in September 2022 for the eleventh consecutive year.