Hurun India Philanthropy List: Meet India's most generous professional managers3 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2022, 04:49 PM IST
The EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022 has been issued today by Hurun India and EdelGive. The most generous individuals in India are ranked for the ninth consecutive year in this list. The first professional manager to make it into the top 10 on the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropy List is AM Naik, the 80-year-old group chairman of Larsen & Toubro, who donated INR 142 crore. The only other professional managers on the list are the philanthropy couple Amit Chandra (53) and Archana Chandra (51), who donated INR 24 crore.