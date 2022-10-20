Hurun India Philanthropy List: Meet India's most generous professional managers

Among the top personal Philanthropists in the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022, Shiv Nadar & family tops the list of individuals and family who have contributed the most in their individual capacity of ₹1,043 Cr followed by Azim Premji & family with a donation of ₹344 Cr, and Susmita and Subroto Bagchi, alongside Radha and NS Parthasarathy debuted in the list with their personal and combined contribution of INR 425 Cr. Nandan Nilekani ranked 5th with a donation of ₹159 Cr and AM Naik ranked 6th with a donation of ₹142 Cr. Rohini Nilekani ranked 7th with a donation of ₹120 Cr and Ajit Isaac (chairman of Quess Corp) ranked 8th with a donation of ₹115 Cr. The co-founders of the online brokerage Zerodha, Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, have personally donated INR 100 crore. Co-promoter of InterGlobe Aviation Rakesh Gangwal is rated fourth for giving a personal donation of INR 100 crore to the School of Medical Sciences & Technology at IIT, Kanpur.