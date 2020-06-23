Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos retained the top spot in generation of wealth amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in the world, according to a report by Hurun Research. Bezos and Steve Ballmer of Microsoft were the only two from the "Hurun Global Top 10" to see their wealth increase.

The research was released under the Wealth Impact 4mths after Covid-19 Outbreak, a special report looking into wealth changes of the world’s most successful entrepreneurs in the four months ending 31 May 2020.

With a net worth of $160 billion, Bezos' wealth shot up from $20 billion in four months since Covid-19 pandemic, the report said.

Chairman of Reliance Industrial Limited Mukesh Ambani was the only Indian in the Global Top 10 list. According to the report, Ambani saw "wealth bounce back $18 billion in last two months, after losing $19 billion in first two months after outbreak." Ambani's current net worth according to the list is $66 billion.

The Asia's richest man in the list has jumped to the 8th position from the 9th during the four months' period. However, despite the late surge, his wealth was down 1% as compared to the pre-COVID levels, it said.

Ambani saw a "V-shaped recovery" in his wealth, wherein the networth plummeted during the first two months and made up nearly all the losses in the next two months, it said.

Here is the list of richest people in the world:

View Full Image Source: Hurun Research Institute 2020

Apart from Ambani, Cyrus Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India, HCL's Shiv Nadar and Gautam Adani, there are no Indians in the top-100 list.

From a sectoral perspective, the biggest winners from the coronavirus pandemic seem to be online retailers, pharma, home improvement retailers, and also chocolate, soya sauce and pork producers, the report said.

Both US and China have gained marginally when one looks at the top-100 wealth owners, though the Asian country's growth has been a bit stronger between the two, the statement further added.

