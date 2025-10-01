At 31, ‘Chennai boy’ becomes India’s youngest billionaire with ₹21,190 crore—who is he?

Aravind Srinivas, co-founder of Perplexity AI, has made history as the youngest billionaire on the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025. The 31-year-old, originally from Chennai, debuts with a personal wealth of ₹21,190 crore, a reflection of India’s rapid rise in deep-tech and AI-driven innovation. Perplexity, an AI-powered search engine rivaling global giants, has propelled him into global prominence, marking him as one of the country’s most exciting new-age entrepreneurs. He features alongside other young entrepreneurs on the list, including Zepto’s Kaivalya Vohra (22) and Aadit Palicha (23).
The report shows that India now boasts 358 billionaires, a record high, with 1,687 individuals worth over ₹1,000 crore. Collectively, their wealth amounts to ₹167 lakh crore—almost half of India’s GDP. On average, the rich added ₹1,991 crore in wealth daily, and for the past two years, India has created one new billionaire every week.
Mukesh Ambani reclaimed his position as India’s richest, with ₹9.55 lakh crore, followed by Gautam Adani at ₹8.15 lakh crore. In a historic first, Roshni Nadar Malhotra of HCL entered the top three with ₹2.84 lakh crore, becoming the richest woman in India and the youngest in the top 10.
A striking 66% of the list is self-made, and 74% of new entrants built fortunes from scratch.
The list features Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, now a billionaire with ₹12,490 crore. Mumbai leads with 451 entrants, followed by New Delhi (223) and Bengaluru (116). Pharma, industrial products, chemicals, and tech continue to dominate, with real estate and biotech emerging strongly.