Business News/ News / India/  'My husband's eyes were bleeding': Jaipur woman recalls J&K terror attack, seeks PM Modi's help for treatment
'My husband's eyes were bleeding': Jaipur woman recalls J&K terror attack, seeks PM Modi's help for treatment

Written By Akriti Anand

Jammu and Kashmir news: A couple from Jaipur, who along with their two children had gone to visit Jammu and Kashmir from Jaipur, were injured in a firing by terrorists at Pahalgam in Anantnag district on May 18.

Jammu and Kashmir news: Farha and Tabrez from Rajasthan were injured when terrorists attacked an open tourist camp at Yannar in Anantnag. (ANI)Premium
Jammu and Kashmir news: Farha and Tabrez from Rajasthan were injured when terrorists attacked an open tourist camp at Yannar in Anantnag. (ANI)

A woman who was attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag last week recalled the incident on Thursday, saying that her husband lost sight in the terror attack. She requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders to help her with eye donation."

Farha and her husband Tabrez, who along with their two children had gone to visit Jammu and Kashmir from Jaipur, were injured in a firing by terrorists at Pahalgam in Anantnag district on May 18.

"My husband and I had gone to Kashmir on May 13...On May 18...when we reached our hotel...we were shot at. My son was afraid. When I ran to protect my child, I got shot at...Later, I saw my husband; his eyes were bleeding, and my shoulder was bleeding," Farha told the news agency ANI.

She further informed that, "We were taken to the general ward of a hospital, we got wound dressing done...they tried to stop the bleeding but were unsuccessful...we were then taken to the army force. Rajasthan CM from here helped us a lot."

She said doctors performed eye and nose surgeries on her husband for five hours. "His both eyes are damaged. He couldn't see anything. I underwent surgery for my shoulder...My husband has been referred to Chennai.

ALSO READ: Bihar worker succumbs to terrorist attack in Anantnag

"I request the PM to help us with eye donation. My children are weeping. Please help us with a donation of even one here for my husband," she added.

Jaipur couple attacked in J&K

Farha and Tabrez from Rajasthan were injured when terrorists attacked an open tourist camp at Yannar in Anantnag on May 18.

"Terrorists fired upon and injured a woman, Farha, a resident of Jaipur (in Rajasthan) and her spouse Tabrez at Yannar in Anantnag. The injured couple was evacuated to a hospital for treatment. The area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police had posted on X.

Published: 23 May 2024, 05:51 PM IST


