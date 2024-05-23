'My husband's eyes were bleeding': Jaipur woman recalls J&K terror attack, seeks PM Modi's help for treatment
Jammu and Kashmir news: A couple from Jaipur, who along with their two children had gone to visit Jammu and Kashmir from Jaipur, were injured in a firing by terrorists at Pahalgam in Anantnag district on May 18.
A woman who was attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag last week recalled the incident on Thursday, saying that her husband lost sight in the terror attack. She requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders to help her with eye donation."