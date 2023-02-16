People can go to any extent to fulfil their promise to bring the stars and the moon for their loved ones. In a recent example, a UP-based civil engineer used his technical finesse to get his wife's passport approval by hacking Mumbai Police's data system.

The 27-year-old, Babu Shah, wanted to influence his wife by helping her in fulfilling her dream of getting a job abroad. However, the plan failed even before action, as his wife didn't get passport approval during the passport verification, reported Live Hindustan. Later, the engineer decided to hack the Mumbai Police's system to approve his wife's passport application.

“There were no discrepancies in the applicant's passport form and documents. However, after the initial investigation, the passport application was halted by the authorities," said the police.

The police also informed that Babu Shah's wife used to work in Mumbai and was aspiring to move abroad for work. For the approval of his wife's passport application, Babu Shah hacked the system and approved her form along with that of three more applicants.

The Mumbai Police crime branch has arrested the culprit and has begun the investigation to find out how the engineer managed to hack the system. The culprit was arrested from UP's Gazhiabad. At the time of hacking, the engineer also approved the passport verification of three more applicants to avoid any suspicion.

The three applicants whose passport forms were approved also belonged to Mumbai. They are the residents of Chembur, Tilak Nagar and Antop hill.

As of now, the case has been handed over to Southern Regions's cyber police station. The information of the hacking was received by a special team consisting of DCP Bal Singh Rajput, ACP Ramchandra Lotliker, Senior PI Kiran Jadhav, and PSI Prakash Gaoli. During the investigation it was found, that the hacker used a system with Noida's IP address to hack the system.