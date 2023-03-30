‘Husband has moral liability to maintain his wife even if…’, Punjab HC1 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 11:33 AM IST
Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered the petitioner to pay his wife a lump sum amount of ₹5,500 as litigation expenses and ₹500 per hearing.
Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed a plea filed by a husband who challenged an order passed by a subordinate court awarding ₹5,000 as monthly maintenance to the wife during the divorce pendency.
