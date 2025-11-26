'Husband used to beat her': Brother of Kamla Pasand owner's daughter-in-law, who was found hanging, reveals

Kamla Pasand owner Kamal Kishore Chaurasia's daughter-in-law Deepti Chaurasia allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday evening, reported news agency ANI, adding that her body was found hanging. Her brother has now alleged that she was tortured by her mother-in-law and husband, and that her husband had extramarital affairs.

Citing police officials, the news agency reported that a diary was also recovered following Deepti's death, where the 40-year-old mentioned a dispute with her husband and Kishore's son Harpreet, whom she married in 2010. The couple has a 14-year-old son.

Deepti's body was brought to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday night itself, and a postmortem, to be conducted by a team of doctors, is pending.

Abetment to suicide? While details are still scarce, News18 reported that Deepti's family is looking to file a complaint alleging abetment to suicide, which is a criminal offence under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Media reports suggest that Deepti's extreme step could have emanated from dissatisfaction with Harpreet, who reportedly married a second time, tying the knot with a South Indian actress.

Rishabh, the brother of Deepti, has now alleged that her mother-in-law and husband used to physically assault her. In an interaction with reporters, Rishabh said, “... Her mother-in-law and husband used to beat them. Her husband, Harpreet, had affairs. When we got to know about it, we took our daughter home... After that, her mother-in-law took her back. My sister used to call me and say that she was tortured and that her husband had affairs.”

"I don't know whether my sister was killed or died by suicide. I spoke to her 2-3 days ago... I just want justice... My sister was married in 2010. Her relations with her husband were not good. He used to physically assault her and abuse her..." he further added.

Currently owned by the KP Group and Kamla Kant & Company, pan masala and gutka brand Kamla Pasand was founded by Kamala Kant Chaurasia and Kamal Kishore Chaurasia. The company sells products pan-India, raking in billions of rupees in turnover.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 9999666555 Or help@vandrevalafoundation.com