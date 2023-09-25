Women in India are far more likely to seek employment if the salaries of husbands keep rising from ₹40,000 (approx) per month, a study has found.

A common gender norm is the “male breadwinner" norm, that is, husbands are considered the primary earners with wives contributing to household income only if necessary. However, the study showed that in households where the husband’s earnings are high, the probability of the wife being employed is low. This trend slows down as the husband's income rises in rural India. In the case of urban India, as husband’s earnings keep rising, from approximately ₹40,000 per month onwards, there is an increased likelihood of wives being employed.

This could be because such husbands are matched with higher-educated wives who have preferences as well as opportunities to access better-paid work, according to the State of Working India 2023 report by Azim Premji University released this week.

In another trend, the report highlighted that women seek more formal employment if their mother-in-law has a job. If the mother-in-law was present and employed herself, this is associated with a higher likelihood of women’s participation to the extent of 50% (rural) to 70% (urban) more than households with no mother-in-law present.

As per the study, marriage increases the likelihood of being employed for women in rural Karnataka and Rajasthan. Women experienced a sharp jump in workforce participation from 26% in the year preceding marriage to 49% in the first five years of marriage. This employment was largely as contributing family workers or self-employment in agricultural work, the study added.

For most women in India, decisions around employment are seldom their own but rather made by or in conjunction with household members - parents, spouses, and/or in-laws. Household structures directly and indirectly affect women’s mobility and decisions around employment, it added.

The workforce participation rate for women in India is rising, “but not for the right reasons," wrote the authors, led by Associate Professor Amit Basole. “Even two years after the 2020 lockdown, self-employment earnings were only 85% of what they were in the April-June 2019 quarter," the report said. The study also pointed that Indian women suffered disproportionately in terms of jobs losses and wages during the Covid pandemic.

