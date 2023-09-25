Rising salaries of husbands in India encourage women's employment, study finds1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 12:40 PM IST
Women in India are more likely to seek employment if their husbands' salaries keep rising. The research found that in households where the husband's earnings are high, the probability of the wife being employed is low
Women in India are far more likely to seek employment if the salaries of husbands keep rising from ₹40,000 (approx) per month, a study has found.
