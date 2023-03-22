Hybrid working model hurts women's promotions, widens gender biases: Report

The Covid pandemic has ushered in wide-ranging changes to the workplace, including hybrid work culture. This new model is a combination of 'remote' and 'in-person' working. While the concept of hybrid work is still at a nascent stage, a new study has revealed the impact of the hybrid working model on the lives of working women. The study by New LEAD at Krea University - IWWAGE - Zoom report has said that hybrid working models provide women more autonomy in how they use their time as compared to in-person working models. However, the hybrid working model also entails gender biases at home, one of the key challenges for working women. The sample size for the study consisted of 400 working women, of which 150 were working in a hybrid mode at the time of the survey.

