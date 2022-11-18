Hyderabad: 25 students fall ill after chemical gas leak in college

Hyderabad: 25 students fall ill after chemical gas leak in college1 min read . 05:54 PM IST
- After the students fell ill, they were rushed to the hospital
As many as 25 students have suffered from giddiness and then fell ill after an alleged chemical gas leak in a lab in Hyderabad's Kasturba Government College. Affected students have been rushed to the hospital. Forensic teams have reached the spot to ascertain which gas got leaked.
(Further details awaited)
