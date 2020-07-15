Hyderabad: 8 held for black marketing of COVID-19 drugs

Eight people who allegedly indulged in black marketing of emergency drugs used for COVID-19 patients were taken into custody here on Tuesday. Based on specific information, police teams nabbed the eight, who were black marketing generic versions of Remdesivir and other drugs which are being used as anti-viral medicine for COVID-19 patients, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar told reporters.

Eight people who allegedly indulged in black marketing of emergency drugs used for COVID-19 patients were taken into custody here on Tuesday. Based on specific information, police teams nabbed the eight, who were black marketing generic versions of Remdesivir and other drugs which are being used as anti-viral medicine for COVID-19 patients, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar told reporters.

Police seized 51 Remdesivir 100 mg injections among other drugs besides ₹55,000, from the possession of the arrested persons who are into surgical business, medical agency and medical distributor. The total worth of the seized items including cash was put at ₹35.5 lakh, police said.

Police seized 51 Remdesivir 100 mg injections among other drugs besides ₹55,000, from the possession of the arrested persons who are into surgical business, medical agency and medical distributor. The total worth of the seized items including cash was put at ₹35.5 lakh, police said. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Those arrested had formed a group and started black marketing of emergency drug for COVID-19 patients to earn easy money illegally and sold it at higher prices, they said.

With regard to sale or usage of these drugs, police said it has been clearly mentioned on the box that the medicine is supposed to be meant for institutional and Hospital sale only.

Remdesivir drug comes with a consent form that has to be filled and signed by the patient/attendants and doctor concerned at the time of administration of drug.

A copy of consent form has to be handed over to patient and attendants.

It is the duty of the institution to ensure availability of consent form all the time especially during inspection by Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation and Drug Controller General of India, police added.