The Cyberabad traffic police have announced some restrictions and diversions and have requested the management offices located on that route to stagger their work timings accordingly.
Ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to the Indian School of Business (ISB), Gachibowli on May 26, the Cyberabad traffic police issued guidelines regarding traffic details on that day. The Cyberabad traffic police have announced some restrictions and diversions and have requested the management offices located on that route to stagger their work timings accordingly.
The traffic flow will be affected between 1 PM to 5 PM on May 26, Thursday.
Traffic from Gachibowli Junction towards Lingampally may take diversion at Gachibowli Junction Right turn Botanical garden - Left turn Kondapur area hospital Masjid Banda left turn- Masjid banda Kaman right turn - HCU Depot road Lingampally Road.
Traffic from Lingampally towards Gachibowli may take diversion at HCU Depot- Left turn Masjid banda Kaman- left turn- Masjid Banda - Kondapur area hospital -Botanical garden - Right turn- Gachibowli Junction.
Traffic from Wipro towards Lingampally may take diversion at Wipro Junction -Left turn Q city- Gowlidoddi - Gopanpally X road - Right turn - HCU Back gate Nallagandla Lingampally Road.
Traffic from Wipro towards Gachibowli Junction may take diversion at Wipro Junction Right turn Fairfield hotel Nanakramguda Rotary -left turn ORR road - L& T Towers Gachibowli Junction.
Traffic from Cable Bridge towards Gachibowli Junction may take diversion at Cable Bridge up Ramp Road No. 45 Ratnadeep - Madhapur L&O PS Cyber towers- HITEX - Kothaguda - Botanical Gachibowli Junction.
