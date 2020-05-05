Hyderabad airport announces new operational measures post lockdown

Hyderabad: Contactless terminal entry and social distancing are among a slew of new operational procedures being put in place at the Rajiv Gandhi International airport here to ensure passenger safety once operations resume post the coronavirus lockdown .

All passengers will be encouraged to use web check- in before arriving at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport while the rest can use CUSS (Common Use Self Service) kiosk before entering the terminal, airport sources said on Tuesday.

The number of CUSS machines on the forecourt have been increased to 19 with the option of contactless usage, the sources added.

Contactless terminal entry system is put in place to avoid any possible contact between the CISF personnel and the passengers, they said.

Temperature screening will be done by CISF with automated thermal cameras at all terminal entry points with provision of social distancing markers.

Automatic hand sanitizer dispensers at terminal entry points have also been placed, sources said.

"Passenger baggage will be spray coated with chemical disinfectant which evaporates by the time bags reach the passenger on the belt. The mechanism thus ensures that the passenger baggage is thoroughly disinfected from any possible contaminants before it reaches the passenger," they said.

SGK Kishore,CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited said, the entire Hyderabad Airport family including all stakeholders is working through the lockdown period to ensure that the right measures are in place for ensuring passenger safety once commercial flight operations are permitted to resume by the government.

"While the airport is geared up with a high level of hygiene and new operational procedures, passengers' role in keeping the airport safe would also be equally important. We request all passengers to extend their cooperation and support for measures such as usage of face masks, thermal screening and social distancing," he said.

Thermal screening will be done on all the arriving passengers using non contact temperature screeners and thermal screening cameras besides, self declaration forms containing the passengers' travel history, health status and contact details may be collected.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

