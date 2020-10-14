Hyderabad Airport: Flight operations impacted due to heavy rains

Flight operations have been impacted at the Hyderabad Airport due to heavy rains. Some flights have been cancelled, while others delayed or diverted due to the incessant rains since Tuesday that has brought the city to a stand still. Vanasthalipuram, Dammaiguda, Attapur Main Road, and Musheerabad areas of Hyderabad were severely waterlogged due to the downpour.

IndiGo, SpiceJet and Vistara took to social media site Twitter to inform the passengers regarding the delay of flights due to the incessant rainfall.

"Flight operations at #Hyderabad are impacted due to incessant rains and waterlogging at the airport. For cancelled flights, please visit Plan B to choose an alternate flight or to get a refund," IndiGo said in tweet.

Taking to Twitter, SpiceJet wrote "Due to bad weather in Hyderabad (HYD), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status."

Vistara has advised its passengers to allow more time for their journey to the airport. "Due to water logging post heavy rains (bad weather) in Hyderabad, traffic congestion is expected. Customers traveling to/from Hyderabad are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport. Thank you!" Vistara tweeted.

Multiple casualties have been reported from Telangana and other states after heavy rains lashed the region on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a depression over western parts of Telangana will move west northwestwards and gradually weaken into a well-marked, low-pressure area in the next 12 hours.

