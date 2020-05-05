Hyderabad airport gears up for post lockdown reopening

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International airport will enforce a slew of measures for contactless entry, social distancing norms, and other features to ensure passenger safety once flights resume amid the covid-19 pandemic.

All passengers will be encouraged to use web check-ins prior to reaching airport, while there will be provisions for social distancing markers and automatic hand sanitizers at entry points, GMR Group, which operates the Hyderabad airport, said in a presentation.

Social distancing will be implemented in all the lounges while number of passengers into the buggies will be restricted to maintain social distancing norms.

The airport has also increased the number of CUSS (Common Use Self Service) machines on the forecourt to 19 while contactless terminal entry system is put in place to avoid any possible contact

between the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) personnel and the passengers, GMR Group added in the presentation.

Temperature screening will be done by CISF with automated thermal cameras at all terminal entry points with provision of social distancing markers, it said.

"Dedicated waiting room has been provided for the APHO (Airport Health Organizaion) personnel if a passenger is found symptomatic and further screening is required," it said.

Passenger baggage will be spray coated with chemical disinfectant which evaporates by the time bags reach the passenger on the belt, it added.

The latest development comes days after state-run Airports Authority of India (AAI) released standard operational procedure (SOP) guidelines for airports.

According to the standard operational procedure (SOP) guidelines prepared by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), which gives a peek into airport operations post the lockdown, only limited food and beverages (F&B) shops and retail outlets will be made available for passengers at airports, while food will be served in takeaway boxes and alcohol will not be permitted unless authorized by local administrations, while spa centres and massage chair facilities will remain suspended as a safety measure to maintain social distancing.

AAI operates a large number of airports, including major airports like Delhi and Mumbai, either independently or in partnership with private airport operators, and handles air traffic control services, across the country.

Last week, GMR Group-led Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) came up with procedures to be followed by air passengers at the airport after the current restrictions on flight operations are lifted.

The measures include use of social media and in-airport channels to inform passengers about the importance of social distancing, wearing a mask at all times, hand hygiene, printing boarding pass at home and highlighting their name and flight details to reduce touch points at the airport.

The standard operating procedure (SOP) details the usage of areas and need for disinfection. This includes elements across kerbside and in-terminal like trolleys, washrooms, water fountains, counters, security screening areas, touch screens, communication screens, and lifts.

Airlines are currently grounded and airport operations halted since 25 March due to a government imposed lockdown to contain covid-19 pandemic, which has claimed thousands of lives globally. As things stand, a countrywide lockdown has been implemented till 17 May.

