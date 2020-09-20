Hyderabad airport gets ACI health accreditation for safe travel

Hyderabad: The GMR Group-led Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here has been granted the Airport Health Accreditation (AHA) by ACI, a worldwide association for the air transport industry, for the safety measures being takenat the aerodrome, the operator said on Sunday.

It is among the first airports in Asia Pacific region to have received this coveted accreditation by the Airport Council International (ACI), a release from the GMR said. The accreditation is the outcome of the rigorous assessment of the RGIA on the alignment of its health measures with the ACI Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines and ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) Council Aviation Recovery Task Force (CART) Recommendations along with industry best practices, it said.

According to the release, the ACI assessment covered the health and safety measures undertaken by the airport for passengers and staff in all the terminal areas including departures, arrivals and transfers, transportation services, food and beverage services, escalators and elevators, lounges, facilities and baggage claim area among others.

The assessment also captured the initiatives that the airport took for safety and well-being of employees and stakeholders. With growing passenger confidence, the airport is steadily seeing an increase in passenger traffic. Last month, the airport handled on an average over 16,000 domestic passengers and over 170 domestic air traffic movements daily amidst the best in industry safety standards and contactless travel options.

The airport has regained its 50 domestic destinations (till August 31) out of 55 pre-COVID-19 destinations, the release added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

