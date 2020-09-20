Hyderabad airport gets ACI health accreditation for safe travel

It is among the first airports in Asia Pacific region to have received this coveted accreditation by the Airport Council International (ACI), a release from the GMR said. The accreditation is the outcome of the rigorous assessment of the RGIA on the alignment of its health measures with the ACI Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines and ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) Council Aviation Recovery Task Force (CART) Recommendations along with industry best practices, it said.