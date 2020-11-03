Hyderabad Airport launches covid testing facility for international passengers

"GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL), a GMR Group led consortium, today started an on-site coronavirus testing laboratory at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), giving travellers the added facility for a safe journey. The facility ensures a safe journey of all passengers entering the city, scheduled for domestic connecting flights or international departing passengers," read a press statement from GMR.

As per the government mandate, international passengers on arrival have to carry their RT-PCR negative report, conducted within 96 hours before departures from the origin country.

This report has to be furnished to the state govt. officials deputed at the airport to avoid institutional quarantine. However, with the RT-PCR testing facility available at Hyderabad Airport, now passengers can also get themselves tested once they land in Hyderabad.

As per Telangana State health regulations, all arriving International passengers having onward connections need to have a negative RT-PCR test certificate (done within 96 hours prior to the departure time) either from port of origin or test done on arrival at Hyderabad International Airport to avoid institutional quarantine.

GHIAL has collaborated with Mapmygenome, a Hyderabad based NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) and ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) certified agency to provide the services for testing COVID-19 samples.

With a negative RT-PCR test report, the arrival international passengers can continue their onward journey or get an exemption from Institutional Quarantine. However, they will have to undergo home quarantine as per the govt norms, unless they qualify for special exemptions as per applicable government rules.

In case of a positive result, the passenger will be processed in line with applicable ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) protocols by the State authorities.









