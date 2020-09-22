Subscribe
Home >News >India >Hyderabad airport resumes direct connections with Qatar, UAE
A file photo of Hyderabad airport.

Hyderabad airport resumes direct connections with Qatar, UAE

1 min read . 05:29 AM IST ANI

Hyderabad: The GMR-led Hyderabad International Airport was re-connected with Qatar in the Gulf region after Qatar Airways resumed its services under the air transport bubble arrangements.

The airlines resumed the services from September 13, connecting Hyderabad with Doha, Qatar twice a week i.e., Saturday and Sunday.

Karthik Viswanathan, Area Sales Manager-South Asia Sub Continent, Qatar Airways, said, "We are extremely pleased to resume flights to Hyderabad, especially in this distinct case of an air bubble between the two countries. This clearly shows our airline's resilience during this crisis and unwavering commitment to our passengers to reunite them with their loved ones."

In addition, Hyderabad International Airport has resumed services to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the resumption of Etihad Airways between Hyderabad and Abu Dhabi. The connectivity recommenced from September 20 and is available thrice a week -- every Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

Passengers can book their tickets for these services through the airline websites, as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, adhering to the COVID-19 safety guidelines.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

