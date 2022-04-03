Hyderabad airport's passenger traffic at 109%, surpasses pre-Covid level

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
An official release said the international slots filed 103 per cent of pre-Covid in Summer-22 Schedule and recorded 89 per cent of pre-Covid average daily passenger traffic in the international sector on March 28
Though the overall foreign travel was subdued during the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, the Hyderabad International Airport witnessed 109% of pre-Covid Daily Average Domestic Passenger Traffic on a single day, the officials said on Sunday.
"The post-Covid growth in the destinations being connected has been remarkable and in the last few months, it has added 15 new domestic sectors. Hyderabad International Airport is now connected to over 70 domestic destinations from the pre-Covid period of 55 domestic destinations," it further added.
The Hyderabad International Airport also saw the highest number of post-Covid domestic Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) of 374 on March 27.
It witnessed around '7 lakh domestic passengers' and about '1 lakh international travellers', during the first half of March'22.
After India had suspended the scheduled international flights in March 2020 due to the pandemic, a total of 60 foreign airlines from 40 countries including Mauritius, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey, the United States of America, Iraq, and others have been given the approval to operate 1783 frequencies to/from India during Summer Schedule 2022 from March 27.
Meanwhile, with 1,096 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,28,131, while the active cases dipped to 13,013 on Sunday.
The death toll climbed to 5,21,345 with 81 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.