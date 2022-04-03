Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Hyderabad airport's passenger traffic at 109%, surpasses pre-Covid level

Hyderabad airport's passenger traffic at 109%, surpasses pre-Covid level

The Hyderabad International Airport also saw the highest number of post-Covid domestic Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) of 374 on March 27.
1 min read . 03 Apr 2022 Livemint

  • An official release said the international slots filed 103 per cent of pre-Covid in Summer-22 Schedule and recorded 89 per cent of pre-Covid average daily passenger traffic in the international sector on March 28

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Though the overall foreign travel was subdued during the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, the Hyderabad International Airport witnessed 109% of pre-Covid Daily Average Domestic Passenger Traffic on a single day, the officials said on Sunday.

Though the overall foreign travel was subdued during the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, the Hyderabad International Airport witnessed 109% of pre-Covid Daily Average Domestic Passenger Traffic on a single day, the officials said on Sunday.

An official release said the international slots filed 103 per cent of pre-Covid in Summer-22 Schedule and recorded 89 per cent of pre-Covid average daily passenger traffic in the international sector on March 28.

An official release said the international slots filed 103 per cent of pre-Covid in Summer-22 Schedule and recorded 89 per cent of pre-Covid average daily passenger traffic in the international sector on March 28.

"The post-Covid growth in the destinations being connected has been remarkable and in the last few months, it has added 15 new domestic sectors. Hyderabad International Airport is now connected to over 70 domestic destinations from the pre-Covid period of 55 domestic destinations," it further added.

"The post-Covid growth in the destinations being connected has been remarkable and in the last few months, it has added 15 new domestic sectors. Hyderabad International Airport is now connected to over 70 domestic destinations from the pre-Covid period of 55 domestic destinations," it further added.

The Hyderabad International Airport also saw the highest number of post-Covid domestic Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) of 374 on March 27.

The Hyderabad International Airport also saw the highest number of post-Covid domestic Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) of 374 on March 27.

It witnessed around '7 lakh domestic passengers' and about '1 lakh international travellers', during the first half of March'22.

It witnessed around '7 lakh domestic passengers' and about '1 lakh international travellers', during the first half of March'22.

After India had suspended the scheduled international flights in March 2020 due to the pandemic, a total of 60 foreign airlines from 40 countries including Mauritius, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey, the United States of America, Iraq, and others have been given the approval to operate 1783 frequencies to/from India during Summer Schedule 2022 from March 27.

After India had suspended the scheduled international flights in March 2020 due to the pandemic, a total of 60 foreign airlines from 40 countries including Mauritius, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey, the United States of America, Iraq, and others have been given the approval to operate 1783 frequencies to/from India during Summer Schedule 2022 from March 27.

Meanwhile, with 1,096 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,28,131, while the active cases dipped to 13,013 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, with 1,096 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,28,131, while the active cases dipped to 13,013 on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,345 with 81 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,345 with 81 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 432 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

A reduction of 432 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!