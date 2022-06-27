Hyderabad airport sees record passenger recovery in May, highest in 2021-22

Pradeep Panicker, CEO - GHIAL, said the airport has seen a rise in passenger footfall and there seems to be a gradual rebound in aviation travel with declining COVID cases and increasing numbers of vaccinated travellers. “With many countries easing restrictions and opening up skies to travellers, we are hopeful that the momentum will continue to sustain. We are all set to give enhanced passenger service and enable smoother airport operations with the first phase of the expansion set to commence services. Efforts are on to connect Hyderabad to more destinations across India and the globe," Panicker said.

