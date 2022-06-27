Hyderabad airport sees record passenger recovery in May, highest in 2021-22

Hyderabad airport sees record passenger recovery in May, highest in 2021-221 min read . 06:55 PM IST
- Last month, over 1.5 million domestic passengers and around .27 million international travellers have flown from the Hyderabad airport
Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has witnessed a sharp rise in domestic and international passengers in the month of May. Last month, over 1.5 million domestic passengers and around .27 million international travellers have flown from the airport, which is 93% and 86% of pre-COVID-19 domestic and international passengers levels respectively.
The GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), said that compared to other metro airports in the country, Hyderabad aerodrome has the highest international passenger recovery during April 21-March 22. In fact, the recovery in the domestic segment is at par with the Delhi International Airport.
Pradeep Panicker, CEO - GHIAL, said the airport has seen a rise in passenger footfall and there seems to be a gradual rebound in aviation travel with declining COVID cases and increasing numbers of vaccinated travellers. “With many countries easing restrictions and opening up skies to travellers, we are hopeful that the momentum will continue to sustain. We are all set to give enhanced passenger service and enable smoother airport operations with the first phase of the expansion set to commence services. Efforts are on to connect Hyderabad to more destinations across India and the globe," Panicker said.
The airport also recorded the highest number of post-Covid domestic Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) of 401 on May 15 which is 89 per cent of pre-Covid traffic levels.
