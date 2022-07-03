Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar is significant for all, says PM Modi

Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar is significant for all, says PM Modi1 min read . 09:11 PM IST
- PM Modi's reference to Telangana's capital as Bhagyanagar comes amid demands by several BJP leaders to rename Hyderabad.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to Telangana's capital as Bhagyanagar during his address to the party workers at BJP National Executive meeting on Sunday, Ravi Shankar Prasad said on 3 July in Hyderabad.
"PM Modi said that Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar which is a significance for all of us. Sardar Patel kept the foundation of a unified India and now it's BJP's responsibility to carry it further," said Ravi Shankar Prasad.
He also highlighted that now the party's thought process will be from appeasement to fulfilment.
"In states where they (party workers) are suffering enormous hardship and yet remain firm to ideology... PM Modi stated that our aim should be to make it clear that our thought process should be from appeasement to fulfilment," he added.
The BJP national executive meeting moved to its second day on 3 July where the key focus remained on PM Modi's speech and the party's political resolution that is expected to be passed unanimously.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved a political resolution during the meet affirming that in the next two- three decades India will emerge as " world leader".
With ANI inputs.
