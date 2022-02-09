The SHO said, "Mirza Sultan Baig and his wife Samera begum approached the police station with a request to trace the missing gold ornaments."
He further said the couple, while searching for their bag, got a call at 3:30 P.M. from an auto driver who had found their handbag near pillar no 55.
The SHO said, "The auto driver, Syed Zakir, found the handbag with the gold ornaments along with one receipt. Immediately, he called the phone number and handed over the bag along with gold ornaments weighing about 10 tolas."