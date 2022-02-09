Hyderabad auto-driver returns bag of gold to owner

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The SHO said, "Mirza Sultan Baig and his wife Samera begum approached the police station with a request to trace the missing gold ornaments."
He further said the couple, while searching for their bag, got a call at 3:30 P.M. from an auto driver who had found their handbag near pillar no 55.
The SHO said, "The auto driver, Syed Zakir, found the handbag with the gold ornaments along with one receipt. Immediately, he called the phone number and handed over the bag along with gold ornaments weighing about 10 tolas."
K Srinivas praised Zakir's honesty saying, "Today, the boy taught me that despite being poor, we should never steal or take something that does not belong to us."
