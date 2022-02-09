Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Hyderabad auto-driver returns bag of gold to owner

Hyderabad auto-driver returns bag of gold to owner

The auto driver, Syed Zakir, found the handbag with the gold ornaments along with one receipt.
1 min read . 07:55 PM IST ANI

  • K Srinivas, SHO, Langer house Police Station, said the couple lost their handbag while coming back from Hashamnagar. On their way back to Tolichowk, they realized that their bag was missing

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

An auto-driver found a bag containing gold ornaments and returned it to the couple who had lost it.

An auto-driver found a bag containing gold ornaments and returned it to the couple who had lost it.

K Srinivas, SHO, Langer house Police Station, said the couple lost their handbag while coming back from Hashamnagar. On their way back to Tolichowk, they realized that their bag was missing.

K Srinivas, SHO, Langer house Police Station, said the couple lost their handbag while coming back from Hashamnagar. On their way back to Tolichowk, they realized that their bag was missing.

The SHO said, "Mirza Sultan Baig and his wife Samera begum approached the police station with a request to trace the missing gold ornaments."

The SHO said, "Mirza Sultan Baig and his wife Samera begum approached the police station with a request to trace the missing gold ornaments."

He further said the couple, while searching for their bag, got a call at 3:30 P.M. from an auto driver who had found their handbag near pillar no 55.

He further said the couple, while searching for their bag, got a call at 3:30 P.M. from an auto driver who had found their handbag near pillar no 55.

The SHO said, "The auto driver, Syed Zakir, found the handbag with the gold ornaments along with one receipt. Immediately, he called the phone number and handed over the bag along with gold ornaments weighing about 10 tolas."

The SHO said, "The auto driver, Syed Zakir, found the handbag with the gold ornaments along with one receipt. Immediately, he called the phone number and handed over the bag along with gold ornaments weighing about 10 tolas."

K Srinivas praised Zakir's honesty saying, "Today, the boy taught me that despite being poor, we should never steal or take something that does not belong to us."

K Srinivas praised Zakir's honesty saying, "Today, the boy taught me that despite being poor, we should never steal or take something that does not belong to us."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!