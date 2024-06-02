Telangana Formation Day: Hyderabad was made the capital city of the two states for ten years when the bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh was carried out in 2014.

Hyderabad, one of the country's bustling metropolitan cities, will no longer be the joint capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh starting Sunday, as stipulated by the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of 2014.

Starting June 2, Hyderabad will exclusively serve as the capital of Telangana. When unified Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated in 2014, Hyderabad was designated as the capital of both states for a period of 10 years.

"On and from the appointed day (June 2), Hyderabad in the existing State of Andhra Pradesh, shall be the common capital of the State of Telangana and the State of Andhra Pradesh for such period not exceeding ten years," the AP Reorganisation Act said.

"After expiry of the period referred to in sub-section (1), Hyderabad shall be the capital of the State of Telangana and there shall be a new capital for the State of Andhra Pradesh," it added.

The formation of Telangana State marked the fulfilment of a long-standing demand, as statehood was officially achieved on June 2, 2014, following the approval of the AP Reorganisation bill in Parliament in February 2014.

Last month, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed officials to reclaim buildings such as the Lake View government guest house in Hyderabad, which were allotted to Andhra Pradesh for a 10-year period, after June 2.

Even after a decade of separation, numerous unresolved matters persist between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, including the division of assets. Telangana came into existence on June 2, 2014.

The Telangana government aimed to address the bifurcation in a cabinet meeting. Still, it was reportedly postponed due to the Election Commission's purported withholding of approval, citing the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress government has organized a day-long event scheduled for Sunday, while the primary opposition, BRS, has outlined its activities spanning three days from June 1. Additionally, the government has invited Congress senior leader Sonia Gandhi to attend the festivities as the chief guest.

(With inputs from agencies)

