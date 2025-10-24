Bengaluru-bound bus in Kurnool burns; at least 20 feared dead. What caused the fire?

At least 20 passengers are feared dead after a moving bus caught fire in a Bengaluru-bound bus in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. The Volvo had 40 passengers on board when it collided with a bike at Chinna Tekuru village in Kurnool in the early hours of Friday. Visuals that have surfaced on social media showed the Volvo bus, owned by Kaveri Travels - gutted in a massive fire. Twelve people managed to escape by breaking the windows of the air-conditioned bus, while several were charred to death as flames spread rapidly.

Kurnool: Kurnool District Collector A. Siri (in purple suit) speaks with police personnel at the spot after a Hyderabad-bound private bus caught fire following a collision with a two-wheeler, near Chinnatekur in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh.

What caused the sudden fire? A preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcycle first collided with the bus, causing the two-wheeler’s fuel tank to rupture. The resulting fuel leak and friction are believed to have sparked the fire. The bus’s fuel tank then burst, igniting flames and trapping passengers on board.

“At around 3 am, a Volvo bus of Kaveri Travels was travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru. It hit a two-wheeler, which got stuck under the bus. That probably caused a spark and led to the fire. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team is here and ascertaining the exact cause of the fire. Since it was an AC bus, passengers had to break open the windows. Whoever could break the glass is safe,” NDTV quoted Vikrant Patil, Superintendent of Police, Kurnool, as saying.

Kurnool bus fire: The incident occurred between 3 am and 3:10 am

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his condolences. “I am shocked to learn about the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekuru village in Kurnool district. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Government authorities will extend all possible support to the injured and affected families,” Naidu said on X.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed his condolences to those affected and announced an ex gratia payment of ₹2 lakh from the PMNRF to be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured will receive ₹50,000.