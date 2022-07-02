The key agenda of the meeting is likely to be the expansion of the party, according to a senior BJP leader. He also has shared that they will discuss areas where there is a need to induct more party workers, according to news agency PTI report. Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash told ANI, "after 18 years, a national executive committee is being held in Hyderabad. The city is decked up. National leaders, CMs and other leaders are visiting 119 constituencies wherein a massive public rally is supposed to be held on July 3. We are expecting a huge crowd."