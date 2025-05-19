Hyderabad blast plot foiled weeks after Pahalgam attack: Two held, sulphur and other explosives seized from premises

In a joint operation, the Andhra Pradesh Police and their Telangana counterparts arrested two men suspected of plotting bomb blasts in Hyderabad.

One of the suspects, Siraj Ur Rehman (29) from Vizianagaram, was taken into custody following a tip-off. During a search of his premises, authorities recovered explosives, including ammonia, sulphur, and aluminium powder, police reported on Sunday, PTI reported.

“In the course of the investigation, Rehman revealed details leading to the detention of another individual, Syed Sameer (28), from Hyderabad,” police added.

Both accused are in custody and will be produced before a court, police said, urging public cooperation and vigilance.

This development follows India's remarkable success in Operation Sindoor, where precision airstrikes reportedly eliminated nearly 100 terror operatives at major bases in Pakistan.

Operation Sindoor was India's decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Launched on May 7, Operation Sindoor led to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres, and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced.