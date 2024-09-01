Hyderabad bound IndiGo flight from Jabalpur diverted to Nagpur due to bomb threat

Flight 6E 7308, traveling from Jabalpur to Hyderabad, was diverted to Nagpur following a bomb threat. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers were immediately disembarked. Mandatory security checks were promptly conducted to ensure the safety of everyone on board.

IndiGo issued a press statement apologizing for any inconvenience caused and noted that passengers were provided with assistance and refreshments during the disruption. The airline expressed its commitment to passenger safety and thanked everyone for their understanding.

"Upon landing, all passengers were disembarked, and mandatory security checks were promptly initiated. Passengers were provided with assistance and refreshments," the statement added.

A police official said the bomb threat message was written on a piece of paper, which was found in the bathroom of the aircraft. However, nothing suspicious was found after a thorough check by security agencies, the official added.

An airport official said the flight is expected to resume its journey at 2pm.

Earlier in August, Air India flight 657 landed at Thiruvananthapuram Airport following a bomb threat, which was later found to be a hoax. (