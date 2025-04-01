Hyderabad campus row: Students’ union declares indefinite protest, boycott of classes — latest updates

Hyderabad campus row: The University of Hyderabad Students’ Union (UoHSU) on April 1 declared an indefinite protest and boycott of classes, and has demanded the removal of police personnel and earth-moving machinery from the campus, according to a PTI report.
UoHSU Vice President Akash has urged students and teachers to join the protest on campus and boycott classes.
The Telangana government's plans to develop IT infrastructure and others on 400 acres of land over which student groups of UoH held protests intensified on Monday with the government maintaining that the land parcel belonged to it and not the varsity.
However, the UoH Registrar issued a statement asserting that the boundary of the disputed land in question was finalised, contradicting the government's claim. In a detailed note on the land issue, the government alleged that students are being misled by some political leaders and realty groups.
The student groups and environmental activists have voiced opposition to the proposal to undertake development work at the site, citing environmental conservation concerns.
(With inputs from PTI)
