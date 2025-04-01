Hyderabad campus row: Students’ union declares indefinite protest, boycott of classes — latest updates

Hyderabad campus row: The University of Hyderabad Students’ Union (UoHSU) on April 1 declared an indefinite protest and boycott of classes, and has demanded the removal of police personnel and earth-moving machinery from the campus, according to a PTI report.

UoHSU Vice President Akash has urged students and teachers to join the protest on campus and boycott classes.

Hyderabad Campus Row: Latest Updates — April 1, 2025 UoHSU and other students' associations have in a joint statement accused the administration of “betraying” students by allowing the state government access to clear 400 acres of land at Kancha Gachibowli abutting the university.

The statement also condemned the “brutal police crackdown” on peaceful demonstrators.

Demands include written assurance that the land would be formally registered under the university; public release of minutes of the Executive Committee meeting held on the issue by the university; and greater transparency in land-related documents.

A BJP legislators delegation led by its Legislature party floor leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy and leaders are scheduled to visit the site today.

Police has been deployed in large numbers near the MLA quarters. Reddy told PTI he was not being permitted to leave his residence.

What is the Hyderabad Campus Row About? The Telangana government's plans to develop IT infrastructure and others on 400 acres of land over which student groups of UoH held protests intensified on Monday with the government maintaining that the land parcel belonged to it and not the varsity.

However, the UoH Registrar issued a statement asserting that the boundary of the disputed land in question was finalised, contradicting the government's claim. In a detailed note on the land issue, the government alleged that students are being misled by some political leaders and realty groups.

The student groups and environmental activists have voiced opposition to the proposal to undertake development work at the site, citing environmental conservation concerns.

(With inputs from PTI)

