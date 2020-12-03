Hyderabad civic poll: Counting of votes begins on Friday

The TRS and BJP leaders were engaged in a war of words. BJP's Telangana president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar found himself in a row following his comments that his party would conduct a "surgical strike" in the old city here, if necessary, to send away Rohingyas and Pakistanis after it wins the post of Mayor in the polls. AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi in a poll campaign earned the wrath of his opponents by asking whether the 'samadhis' of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao and TDP founder N T Rama Rao, built on the Hussain Sagar lake bank, would be removed as he questioned the eviction drive against "poor people" residing near water bodies.