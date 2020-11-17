Hyderabad civic polls on December 1

Polling for the 150-member GHMC, presently held by the ruling TRS, would be held from 7 AM to 6 PM on December 1. The polling time has been extended by an hour in view of the pandemic situation, he said. Nominations would be accepted from Wednesday with the last day being November 20. Scrutiny would be on November 21 and nominations can be withdrawn till November 22, the state election commissioner said.