Hyderabad news: Two people were arrested and the principal of CMR College was booked on Sunday, January 5, after female students alleged kitchen staff had been filming the students in hostel washrooms. Further investigation is currently underway.

The two arrested in the case, Nanda Kishore Kumar, and Govind Kumar, both aged 20 years, are Bihar natives, reported Telangana Today.

The arrest comes after the student protests on January 1, 2 at the CMR College, a private educational institute located in Kandlakoya village in Medchal district of Hyderabad. According to a report by PTI, police officials have filed a case against seven individuals, including the arrestees, principal, director and chairman of the institution.

The case had been registered at the Medchal police station, incorporating charges of voyeurism, abetment and relevant IPC sections, along with the POCSO Act.

How the Hyderabad college incident came to light According to reports, the two arrested used to stay near the girls' hostel building, and would often spy on the female students of the college.

"Kishore and Govind were staying near the girl's hostel building and used to regularly peep into the ladies' washroom. The girls informed about the incident to the wardens who did not take the matter seriously," Medchal Inspector, A Satyanarayana told Telangana Today.

Police stated that the chairman and principal of CMR College had pressured the wardens to suppress the incident to safeguard the reputation of the college.

“Narayana, Janga Reddy and Gopal Reddy tried to hush up the issue to protect the reputation of the college. They had provided accommodation to the two people near the girl’s hostel which gave Kishore and Govind easy access to the washrooms. The irresponsible behaviour of the college principal, director and chairman abetted the act of Kishore and Govind," said the official, stated a report by Telangana Today.

Protest started at CMR College around January1-2 after girl students alleged that they had been filmed, and the videos were being circulated online.