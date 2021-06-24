As Telangana lifts coronavirus lockdown restrictions and reopens classes for educational institutes soon, two colleges in Hyderabad have launched special COVID vaccination drive for students, non-teaching staff and faculty.

With the combined efforts of the NSS (National Service Scheme) and a private hospital, the vaccination drive has been opened at Aurora's Degree and PG College and at the Methodist College, Hyderabad.

Both aim to vaccinate around 150 to 200 people every day.

Doses of Covishield are being administered in this drive and beneficiaries are being charged as per the government's guideline with both online and walk-in registrations.

Suwarna Lakshmi, Senior Assistant Professor at Arora's Degree and PG College said, "We had seen in the papers that vaccines are available in the state but are not being administered to the people promptly. Our principal supported the NCC's initiative and gave us the push we needed for this drive."

Educational institutions to reopen from July 1

Earlier on Saturday, the Telangana Cabinet completely lifted the COVID lockdown restrictions. The state cabinet decided to reopen schools and other educational institutions from July 1 so that students can attend physical classes.

"The Cabinet has instructed all the Departments to lift the restrictions imposed as part of the lockdown. Exhorted the Education Department to reopen all categories of educational institutions from July 1 with full preparedness and allow the students to attend the classes physically," said the chief minister's office on Saturday.

The decision had been taken after the health department submitted a report stating that COVID-19 cases are completely under control in the state.

The state government appealed to people to adopt COVID appropriate behaviour including wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and using sanitisers and other self-regulatory methods till the time spread of the coronavirus is curtailed once for all.

The lockdown has been in force in Telanagana since May 12. On June 9, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had extended the COVID lockdown in the state for 10 days.

Telangana COVID update

Telangana reported as many as 1,114 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Wednesday.

As per the daily bulletin, the total count of Covid-positive cases in the state stands at 6,16,688, including 5,96,628 discharges and 3,598 deaths.

There are currently 16,462 active cases in the state.

