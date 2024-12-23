Allu Arjun house attack: A Hyderabad court granted bail to six individuals accused of vandalizing actor Allu Arjun's residence in Jubilee Hills. They were produced before the court on Monday morning.

Lawyer Ramdas, appearing for the accused, told ANI that these students from Osmania University were protesting peacefully when the police attacked them, prompting them to act in self-defence.

“The students of Osmania Univesity were demonstrating peacefully. When the police force attacked them, they acted in their self-defence. Police filed a case against them. After their appearance before the judge today, six people have been given bail without any conditions and a fine,” he said.

According to Hyderabad Police, some persons holding placards suddenly rushed to the residence of actor Allu Arjun in Jubilee Hills and started sloganeering on Sunday evening.

One of them mounted the compound and started throwing tomatoes, a police official said, adding that six persons were taken into custody, who claimed to be part of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OUJAC).

The protestors also allegedly manhandled the security staff and damaged some flower pots along the ramp.

A case was registered against the six accused under sections 190, 191(2), 331(5), 324(2), 292, 126(2), 131, and 331(5) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), amid the row over Sandhya Theatre Tragedy.

Meanwhile, BJP Lok Sabha member DK Aruna claimed that four of those who indulged in Arjun at the 42-year-old actor's house belong to Kodangal, the Assembly constituency of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Security beefed up at Allu Arjun's house On Monday, the police beefed up security at the residence of actor Allu Arjun in Hyderabad.

The BRS party targeted the Congress government over Telangana's law and order situation.

Noting that over 35,944 crime cases have been reported in Hyderabad in 2024, BRS MLA T Harish Rao alleged that the “shocking” stone-pelting incident at Allu Arjun's residence was a “complete failure of governance”.