HYDERABAD : Dr Ravindranath Kancherla, founder of Global Hospitals Group, has announced pledging 70% of his wealth amounting to over $50 million ( ₹350 crore) to build a world-class not-for profit medical education, research and innovation institute in Hyderabad, Global University Foundation said on Tuesday.

Ravindranath is in the process of setting up Global HealthTech University & Innovation Hub (GHUIH), a non-profit organisation with significant investment, to offer healthcare to help the Indian and global population.

GHUIH would consist of a top medical university and hospital on a global scale with multi-disciplinary research and innovation focus. It requires over $100 million over a period of seven years to establish a medical university, a 750-1,000 bed hospital and health-tech innovation hub with advanced medical technology and human resources.

"GHUIH is being established in Hyderabad, India to provide a new model for sustainable development of medical infrastructure, which helps the global population by building infrastructure on philanthropic models. It also contributes in reducing the load on the governments, reduce the cost of intervention through innovation, thus strive towards providing health security for all," Dr Ravindranath Kancherla said.

While his contribution will take care of 50% of capital required, many of his philanthropic friends from medical, pharmaceutical, technology and commerce fields across the globe have evinced keen interest to contribute the balance required funds, apart from supporting the cause with ideation and knowledge, it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

