Hyderabad, Dubai airports ink pacts for Covid vaccine's seamless movement

For building an exclusive Vaccine Air Freight Corridor Product called 'HYDXB-VAXCOR (Hyderabad to Dubai global Vaccine Corridor), the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited and GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo have signed an MoU with Dubai Airports, the infra major announced on Monday.

In a press release, the infra major said that the MoU was signed in the backdrop of the city becoming a hub for coronavirus vaccine and other antidotes with several vaccine manufacturers having their bases there.

Also Read | A year on, China is shaking up the world

The MoU was signed in a virtual ceremony organised last week by Pradeep Panicker, CEO-GMRHIA, Saurabh Kumar, CEO-GMRHAC, and Eugene Barry, EVP-Commercial, Dubai Airports Corporation, the official statement said.

According to the MoU, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and Dubai Airports will be according to priority to the temperature-sensitive vaccine shipments moving between both the airports for further connections to various continents as part of the "HYDXB-VAXCOR" and build this service offering as a key differentiator and value proposition for the vaccine customers and logistics stakeholders, it added.

This agreement will lead to the rollout of customised and simplified processes and infrastructural support to streamline the journey of the Covid-19 vaccine right from the manufacturing unit to the airport and hub logistics to delivery to end-customers, the release added.

The partnership also entails technology collaboration, under which the entities will explore and work together on an integrated IT solution that will provide end-to-end visibility including shipment temperature and status tracking for the customers while cargo is in transit between Hyderabad and Dubai and during its onwards journey to various global destinations.

Safe, efficient air transportation of Covid vaccines

Pradeep Panicker said in the current global context, there is a need for meticulous planning and collaborations to ensure safe and efficient air transportation of Covid-19 vaccines and accordingly, "HYDXB-VAXCOR" is being offered for global distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.

"We are also significantly upgrading our handling capacities for Covid-19 Vaccine shipments requiring Cold to ultra-cold temperature ranges and becoming Indias largest Air Cargo centre both for Export/Imports and Domestic distribution of the Vaccine," Panicker said.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said a major surge in demand for the efficient, safe and reliable global distribution of high volumes of Covid-19 vaccines is expected in the coming months.

"As the world's preeminent hub of choice, we wanted to be ready to respond to and accommodate that demand. Our partnership with GMR-Hyderabad is timed perfectly just as the global race to develop the vaccines enters the final stage. This corridor is the result of our proactive strategy to be ready with innovative, collaborative and agile shipping solutions for the industry," Griffiths added.

Earlier on Sunday, India had approved two vaccines — Covishield and Covaxin — for emergency use to fight the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. The mass vaccination drive is likely to begin over the next few days. Covishield is the same vaccine that is being used in other countries including the UK. India's approval for Covaxin is conditional as it is still "in the clinical trial mode".

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via