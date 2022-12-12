Hyderabad: Expert says drop in temperature can increase intensity of virus cases

A health expert in Hyderabad has warned that owing to the significant and sudden drop in temperatures in Hyderabad and Secundrabad, the intensity of virus related cases will increase.
The health expert has warned that the number of asthma patients is increasing, and children and pregnant women are falling ill owing to the sudden change in weather.
“Temperature in Hyderabad and Secunderabad has dropped significantly, intensity of virus can rise. Number of asthma patients is increasing and children and pregnant women are falling ill. Malaria and typhoid cases also coming," Dr K Shankar, Medical Superintendent, Govt Fever Hospital told news agency ANI.
The health expert further informed that all citizen must be cautious and take propeor care to prevent falling ill. This includes wearing woollen clothes, caps, and masks.
Dr Shankar also said that senior citizens, children, asthma patients, people with Hypertension, Diabetes, Kidney issues need to take extra care.
The minimum temperature in Hyderabad decreased to 14.2 degrees celsius on Friday. Secunderabad recorded the lowest temperature of 12.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Rajendranagar (12.6 degrees Celsius) and Ramachandrapuram and Patancheru (12.8 degrees Celsius).
Other areas which recorded a drop in minimum temperatures were Chandanagar, Quthbullapur, Alwal, Kapra, LB Nagar, Malkajgiri, and Serilingampally.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed the district Collectors and officials concerned to be more humanitarian and generous while carrying out relief and enumerating the crop loss incurred due to heavy rains owing to recent Cyclone Mandous.
The Chief Minister further said that if any house is flooded, the family should be given ₹2,000 cash along with ration supply and help should be extended, irrespective of towns or villages.
