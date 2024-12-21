The statement emphasized the group’s commitment to safety, outlining comprehensive protocols including advanced fire detection systems, regular fire drills, on-site emergency response teams available around the clock, and stringent maintenance of fire suppression equipment.

A fire broke out early Saturday at Sattva Knowledge City in Madhapur. In response, the Sattva Group issued a statement assuring that swift and efficient safety measures had contained the situation, with no injuries or casualties reported.

“There were no injuries or casualties, and the situation is now fully under control," stated a Sattva Group spokesperson, as quotes by Telangana Today.

The statement emphasized the group's commitment to safety, outlining comprehensive protocols including advanced fire detection systems, regular fire drills, on-site emergency response teams available around the clock, and stringent maintenance of fire suppression equipment. These measures were effectively implemented during the incident.

“We are currently investigating the cause of the fire and will continue to monitor the situation closely. Operations at Knowledge City are proceeding as usual, and we remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and security," the spokesperson added.

The prompt containment of the fire has ensured that operations at the facility have not been significantly impacted, reinforcing the Sattva Group's commitment to safety and operational resilience.