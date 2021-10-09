Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hyderabad: Flights cancelled, restaurant flooded, two washed away amid heavy rains

Hyderabad: Flights cancelled, restaurant flooded, two washed away amid heavy rains

Hyderabad: People swim in the overflowing Musi river in Hyderabad, Wednesday
10:44 AM IST

Two persons washed away in the drainages after heavy rains lashed Vanasthalipuram region of Hyderabad

Heavy waterlogging was reported from various parts of  Hyderabad after incessant rainfall on Friday. Two persons washed away in the drainages, and several flights got cancelled due to waterlogging at the airport. 

According to a report, following are the flights that got cancelled: i5 1428 (BBI-HYD) – diverted to BLR, 6E 697 (COK-HYD), 6E 631 (BBI-HYD), UK 879 (DEL-HYD), 6E 501 diverted to Vijayawada, 9i 517 (BLR-HYD), AI 619 (BOM-HYD) – diverted to BLR, and 6E 884 (TIR-HYD) diverted to MAA.

Two persons washed away in the drainages after heavy rains lashed Vanasthalipuram region of Hyderabad on Friday.

K Purushottam, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Vanasthalipuram said, "Two persons have been washed away after drainages overflowed due to heavy rains. The rescue team is searching for them."

Heavy rainfall lashed many parts of Hyderabad city. Roads and the low lying areas are inundated with water. Nalas in Vanasthalipuram and Kukatpally have overflowed due to heavy rains. 

Last week, the Indian Meteorological Department said that under the influence of Cyclone Gulab in Telangana, light to moderate rain or thundershowers is expected at many places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places. 

