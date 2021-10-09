Hyderabad: Flights cancelled, restaurant flooded, two washed away amid heavy rains1 min read . 10:44 AM IST
Two persons washed away in the drainages after heavy rains lashed Vanasthalipuram region of Hyderabad
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Two persons washed away in the drainages after heavy rains lashed Vanasthalipuram region of Hyderabad
Heavy waterlogging was reported from various parts of Hyderabad after incessant rainfall on Friday. Two persons washed away in the drainages, and several flights got cancelled due to waterlogging at the airport.
Heavy waterlogging was reported from various parts of Hyderabad after incessant rainfall on Friday. Two persons washed away in the drainages, and several flights got cancelled due to waterlogging at the airport.
According to a report, following are the flights that got cancelled: i5 1428 (BBI-HYD) – diverted to BLR, 6E 697 (COK-HYD), 6E 631 (BBI-HYD), UK 879 (DEL-HYD), 6E 501 diverted to Vijayawada, 9i 517 (BLR-HYD), AI 619 (BOM-HYD) – diverted to BLR, and 6E 884 (TIR-HYD) diverted to MAA.
According to a report, following are the flights that got cancelled: i5 1428 (BBI-HYD) – diverted to BLR, 6E 697 (COK-HYD), 6E 631 (BBI-HYD), UK 879 (DEL-HYD), 6E 501 diverted to Vijayawada, 9i 517 (BLR-HYD), AI 619 (BOM-HYD) – diverted to BLR, and 6E 884 (TIR-HYD) diverted to MAA.
Two persons washed away in the drainages after heavy rains lashed Vanasthalipuram region of Hyderabad on Friday.
Two persons washed away in the drainages after heavy rains lashed Vanasthalipuram region of Hyderabad on Friday.
K Purushottam, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Vanasthalipuram said, "Two persons have been washed away after drainages overflowed due to heavy rains. The rescue team is searching for them."
K Purushottam, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Vanasthalipuram said, "Two persons have been washed away after drainages overflowed due to heavy rains. The rescue team is searching for them."
Heavy rainfall lashed many parts of Hyderabad city. Roads and the low lying areas are inundated with water. Nalas in Vanasthalipuram and Kukatpally have overflowed due to heavy rains.
Heavy rainfall lashed many parts of Hyderabad city. Roads and the low lying areas are inundated with water. Nalas in Vanasthalipuram and Kukatpally have overflowed due to heavy rains.
Last week, the Indian Meteorological Department said that under the influence of Cyclone Gulab in Telangana, light to moderate rain or thundershowers is expected at many places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places.
Last week, the Indian Meteorological Department said that under the influence of Cyclone Gulab in Telangana, light to moderate rain or thundershowers is expected at many places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!