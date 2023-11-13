Hyderabad godown fire: A massive fire broke which out at a multi-storeyed apartment complex in Hyderabad's Nampally has killed at least nine people. Among the nine killed, four were women aged. As per police, so far 21 people have been rescued from the building. Among them, 10 people were found unconscious after inhaling smoke and were shifted to a hospital. Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh to the kin of the each deceased.

The blaze erupted in the ground floor of the building where some drums containing chemicals were stored. The fire later spread to the first and the second floor. With efforts being made to douse the fire and rescue operation underway, a video of a daring rescue by a firefighter rescuing a child and woman has been shared by news agency ANI. In the video, a firefighter was seen rescuing a woman and child by using a ladder.

Chief Minister expressed grief over the incident and instructed the authorities to provide strong relief measures.

"Chief Minister Shri K. Chandrasekhar Rao expressed deep shock over the fire incident at Nampally Bazaar Ghat. Condolences were expressed to the families of the deceased. CM Shri KCR has ordered the officials to immediately take strong relief measures. The authorities have been advised to provide better medical care to the seriously injured and to be vigilant and take appropriate measures," said the BRS party quoting CM KCR.