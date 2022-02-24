There is a piece of good news for commuters with a traffic challan for Hyderabad residents. The Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Traffic Police have offered a massive discount on traffic fine payments on vehicles registered with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. Calling the challan waive-off as a “humanitarian gesture", the police said that this was because the public has faced economic hardships in the last two years.

There are reportedly more than 1.6 crores pending challans in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Commissionerates limits amounting to ₹600 crores and 60% of challans are against the two-wheelers for traffic violations.

According to a statement by the Hyderabad traffic police, "85% of all pending challans are either of two-wheeler owners or auto owners who are mainly from the middle/lower middle/poor sections of society."

Under the challan discount scheme, if the two-wheeler owners pay 25 percent, car owners clear 50 percent of the dues and the RTC bus owners pay 30 percent of dues, the Telangana police have now promised to waive off the remaining amount.

The traffic police department is advising the motorists to pay challans during the drive. It needs to be seen how much backlog does the traffic police clear during the month-long drive.

